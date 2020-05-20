$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

