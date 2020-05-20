$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $13.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $205.44. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

