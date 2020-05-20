20 20 Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 211.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

