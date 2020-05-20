20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,670 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,011.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 102,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,917 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.19. The company had a trading volume of 216,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

