$237.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $237.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $340.06 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.