$243.42 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report sales of $243.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.42 million to $252.10 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $245.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

