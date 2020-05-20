$285.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $285.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $304.91 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $284.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

