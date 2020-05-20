$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $13.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

