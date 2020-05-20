36,393 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF comprises about 3.0% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 516,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,451. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

