3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. 4,059,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $6,242,033. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

