$411.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will report $411.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $407.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.