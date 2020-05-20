$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $24.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.17 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

