$530.06 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $530.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.10 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $608.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $219.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,194 shares of company stock worth $8,893,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

