$79.38 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report $79.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.76 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $85.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $348.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $364.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $556.83 million, with estimates ranging from $456.65 million to $657.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,849. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

