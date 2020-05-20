$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce sales of $9.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $58.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.21 million to $61.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.99 million, with estimates ranging from $82.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director David R. Walt bought 54,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $900,706.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $44,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,558. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

