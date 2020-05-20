A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,187 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after purchasing an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 159,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stephens cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

