Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.38 ($23.69).

Shares of ARL stock traded up €1.81 ($2.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €16.97 ($19.73). 906,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

