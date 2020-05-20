ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 16.50 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 18.50.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

