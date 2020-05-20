Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE:ABT opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

