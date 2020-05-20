Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 135,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,439. The company has a market cap of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,569,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

