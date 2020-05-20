Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $25,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after buying an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after buying an additional 624,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,313,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

