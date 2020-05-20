Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 306,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

