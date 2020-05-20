Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 6.2% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

