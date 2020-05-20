Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,096,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $163,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

