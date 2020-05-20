AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

AES opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

