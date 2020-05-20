Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

AIH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

