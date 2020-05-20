AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after buying an additional 3,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

