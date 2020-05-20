Agora Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Agora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Agora has a total market capitalization of $26,057.89 and $75.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Agora has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02071861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00177546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Agora

Agora's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote.

Agora's official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain.

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

