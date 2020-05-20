Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after buying an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,526.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 388,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 574,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

