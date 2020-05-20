Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $60.98 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. CGI makes up approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.42% of CGI worth $60,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CGI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,919,000 after purchasing an additional 404,696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,381,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,215,000 after purchasing an additional 363,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CGI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,379. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

