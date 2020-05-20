Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 84,380 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,380 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Shopify worth $58,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $24.99 on Wednesday, reaching $778.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,896. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.66. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $262.17 and a 52 week high of $778.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $616.52.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

