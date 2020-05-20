Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 150,100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. 13,408,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,652,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.