Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 409,380 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,380 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.79% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $64,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 40.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,145,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 613,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $115,208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,484,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 299,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 2,246,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

