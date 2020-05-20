Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.