Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 5th Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $85,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 335,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,304,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $216.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $551.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

