Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

