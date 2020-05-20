Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 636,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMOM stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

