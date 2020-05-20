Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $33.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,406.72. 1,653,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,269.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.91. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $959.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

