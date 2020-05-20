Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE AYX opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,815 shares of company stock worth $30,287,345 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

