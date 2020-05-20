AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 212,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

