American International Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

NYSE ALK opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

