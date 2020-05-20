American International Group Inc. Purchases 24,112 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

