American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth $84,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,916 over the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

