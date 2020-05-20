American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

