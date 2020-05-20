American International Group Inc. Raises Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

