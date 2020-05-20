America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.42% of America’s Car-Mart worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $141,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 428.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of CRMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. 54,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

