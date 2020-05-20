Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.26% of Amerisafe worth $177,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

