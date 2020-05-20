Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

