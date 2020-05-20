Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. AXA grew its position in Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 682,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

