Amon (AMN) Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Amon has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $555,096.33 and approximately $5,819.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

